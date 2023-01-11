Kuwait ministers walk out of heated session over loans relief

Kuwait’s National Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as arguments broke out over a draft law supported by an overwhelming majority of MPs calling for debt relief for Kuwaiti citizens.

National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al Saadoun was forced to suspend the session and postpone it until Wednesday morning.

Several government ministers withdrew from the hall on Tuesday in protest at parliament’s refusal of the government’s request to postpone discussion on a Parliamentary Finance Committee report.

The session on Tuesday — reminiscent of past government crises — was suspended immediately after it opened because of the government's absence.

The political impasse between members of parliament and the government centres on a draft bill calling on the government to buy consumer and personal loans of Kuwaiti citizens with an estimated value of several billion Kuwaiti dinars.

Ammar Al Ajmi, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and for Housing Affairs and Urban Development, and Bader Al Mulla, the country's Minister of Oil, walked out of the session after the debate, forcing the adjournment.

Mr Al Ajmi said the government asked the assembly to send back the committees' reports regarding the bills that imply "financial burden" to the commissions for further discussion "with the government for sake of reaching a concord".

“The government hopes that it will have sufficient time later to express its opinion on these proposed laws to reach concord solutions with members of the National Assembly in line with its manifesto, constitutional procedures and financial abilities, in light of solutions to boost the per capita as enshrined in the government action plan," the minister added.

Members of the Kuwaiti parliament at a session of the National Assembly on Tuesday. AFP

The government had reached consensus on several bills and affirmed the possibility to reach an accord on others, Mr Al Ajmi said, criticising MPs who submitted bills to parliament without giving the government and relevant ministers a chance to examine them.

He criticised the proposed bill to purchase the loans, the value of which was estimated at $46 billion (14 billion dinars).

The Kuwaiti government presented its four-year plan of action to parliament in December, based on introducing major political, economic and social reforms a year after political tensions between the two bodies caused a delay in much-needed programmes.

In a joint statement after Tuesday’s session 44 MPs, including Mr Saadoun, the speaker, accused the government of the same practices of previous governments that led to years of political deadlock.