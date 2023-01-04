Man dies after being swept away by floods in Makkah

A man was swept away to his death by floods after torrential rain in Makkah, western Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, videos posted online appeared to show.

Footage showed a man — reported to be from Myanmar — in a pink T-shirt standing in a safe spot on a road in the Kadi neighbourhood of Makkah, as a raging flood flows past.

He then ventures waist-deep into the water. It appeared that he was trying to reach a car that had just been washed away.

🚨تكفون طالبينكم روحك نفسك اهم من اي شي ثاني صاحب المقطع انتقل الى رحمة لله pic.twitter.com/jhNi9dD2wz — الكوتش (@Coach_Khaled0) January 3, 2023

The man tries to steady himself by holding on to barriers at the side of the road, but loses his footing, falls into the fast-flowing water and appears to collide with an obstacle as he is carried away.

Saudi media reported that his body was found about 13km away, in the Al Akaishiyah neighbourhood.

The authorities were informed and body of the Myanmar national was transferred to a mortuary, said reports.

The National Centre of Meteorology announced that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by strong winds, were expected to fall on parts of Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions on Tuesday,

These were also due to reach parts of Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Northern Borders and Jawf regions later that day.

Schools and universities in several cities moved to remote learning last week, as authorities warned of heavy rain and advised residents to remain indoors.

Thunderstorms were forecast for the Makkah area on Wednesday.