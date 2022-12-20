Police call on motorists to exercise caution as winter season begins

The UAE has been enjoying a slight drop in temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast a partly cloudy day and slightly humid night for Tuesday.

In the capital, temperatures will range between 17°C and 27°C. Dubai is expected to have a low of 18°C and a high of 28°C, while temperatures in Sharjah will be between 17°C and 27°C.

The lowest temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 7°C on Jebal Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 7.5 درجة مئوية في جبل جيس (رأس الخيمة) الساعة 07:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 7.5°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/VvLccS4dmA — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) December 20, 2022

Temperatures will reach 28°C over coastal areas and islands but remain between 13°C and 26°C over mountainous areas.

The remainder of the week will experience light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, reaching 40kph.

There will be highs of 30°C and lows of 11°C next week.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Speed reduction systems were activated on several roads in Abu Dhabi due to fog.

The country has experienced a mixed start to the winter season, with heavy rainfall recorded in the Northern Emirates last month.

Winter in the UAE begins on December 22 and continues until March 20, the Emirates Astronomy Society said.