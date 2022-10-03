Bahrain to host global interfaith forum

Bahrain has announced that it will host a global interfaith forum in November, under the patronage of King Hamad.

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, will be among representatives.

The Bahrain Dialogue Forum will be held on November 3 to November 4, under the theme The East and The West for Human Coexistence.

It is expected to attract more than 200 global faith leaders, scholars and media personalities.

The Forum is organised by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Bahrain, in co-operation with the Muslim Council of Elders and the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Co-existence.

Sessions will include discussions on global coexistence, the role of faith leaders in addressing current challenges and global interfaith dialogue for world peace, the Bahrain News Agency said.

Pope Francis is travelling to Bahrain for a three-day visit — the second trip by the head of the Catholic church to the Arabian Gulf. It follows the pontiff's historic visit to the UAE in 2019.

The Pope is scheduled to visit the Gulf’s largest Roman Catholic church in Awali, as well as the Bahraini capital Manama.