International Astronautical Federation elects first Saudi woman as representative

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) on Sunday announced that Saudi Arabia's representative has been elected as one of the federation's 12 vice presidents.

Aerospace engineer Mishaal Ashemimry is the first Saudi woman to hold a leadership position at the IAF.

She was selected for the because of her vision for the development of the space sector globally, her contribution to the development and consolidation of the federation’s directions, and her role in strengthening the kingdom’s leadership position in the aerospace sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The IAF has more than 400 members from 71 countries and is responsible for recommending and supervising the federation's meeting arrangements and preparing the agenda for the plenary sessions of the general assembly.

The federation advances knowledge about space, supporting the development and application of space assets by promoting global co-operation.