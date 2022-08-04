Passenger gives birth on Kuwait Airways flight to Manila

A baby was delivered with the help of members of the crew on a Kuwait Airways flight to Manila on Tuesday.

Shortly into the nine-hour KU417 flight, a Filipina went into labour and was assisted by staff.

Kuwait Airways commended its staff for their "professional" handling of the situation. It said regular training means staff are "always ready to face any sudden and emergency situations".

Photos on social media purporting to be from the flight show two Kuwait Airways cabin crew holding a tiny baby and smiling widely.

Babies being born on flights is not uncommon. In 2019, a Middle East Airlines plane to Lebanon gained an extra passenger at 38,000 feet, being delivered by the flight crew after the mother went into labour in the bathroom.