Kuwait’s new prime minister vows to preserve ‘state of institutions’

The new prime minister of Kuwait has vowed to preserve the country as a “state of institutions” in a letter he wrote to his father, the Emir, following his appointment.

“I vow to preserve our national gains, the constitution, democracy and the state of institutions that our ancestors and fathers accepted, continuing to exert the most to achieve comprehensive renaissance, development and construction of the dear homeland and achieve what its righteous sons aspire to, progress and prosperity,” Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah wrote.

READ MORE Kuwaiti emir's son appointed as new prime minister

Kuwait’s Emir appointed his son Sheikh Ahmad as the country’s next prime minister on Sunday following the resignation of the previous government, according to a royal decree.

Sheikh Nawaf issued the decree on Monday more than two months after he accepted the resignation of Kuwait’s former prime minister and his cabinet following months of political feuds with the country's national assembly.

Both the Emir and the Crown Prince announced last month plans to dissolve the parliament and called for early general elections. Both actions are still awaiting a royal decree to confirm the process.

Kuwaiti MPs attending a parliament session at the national assembly in Kuwait City in February. AFP

Sheikh Ahmad was appointed in March as a deputy to the prime minister. Born in 1956, he is the eldest son of the Emir of Kuwait. He is a retired Lieutenant General who served as Deputy Chief of the National Guard since November 2021 and served as the Governor of Hawalli Governorate.

He had previously worked at the Ministry of Defence and took several military courses that enabled him to obtain the rank of first lieutenant in 1985. He later switched to the Ministry of Interior where he worked in the public administration of the police force.

He also held several senior positions within the Ministry of Interior, most recently as the assistant undersecretary for education and training affairs.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad, who was granted key constitutional powers late last year, said the domestic political scene was being “torn by disagreement and personal interests” to the detriment of the country.

Sheikh Meshal urged the Kuwaiti people to elect leaders that “could bear significant responsibility for maintaining state stability” who would work for the hopes and aspirations of the constituents.