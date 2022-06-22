Kuwait's parliament dissolved by Emir and Crown Prince

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called for early general elections.

“There are dangers and crises surrounding the country from every side. We need to be careful and take lessons because dangers surround us from all sides. There's overlap between the legislative and executive powers, resulting in practices that threaten national unity,” Sheikh Meshal said in a televised address to the nation.

“We decided, obliged, down to the desire of the people and respecting their will and invoking the constitution, to dissolve the National Assembly as a constitutional solution and to call for general elections in accordance with the procedures, dates, and constitutional and legal controls that govern them,” he said.

A view shows the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. Reuters

Several Kuwaiti politicians have been staging an open-ended sit-in inside the parliament complex since last week to press Kuwait’s crown prince to appoint a new government after a caretaker administration resigned over two months ago in a standoff with parliament.

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah handed his cabinet’s resignation to the country’s crown prince on April 5, months after his government struggled amid political feuds in the country's national assembly.

