Oman's Sultan Haitham meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Oman's Sultan Haitham and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin on Thursday.

A banquet was held in Sultan Haitham's honour, Oman News Agency reported.

Sultan Haitham and Mr Scholz “reviewed the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed ways of upgrading the existing co-operation and partnership to serve the common interests of the Omani and German peoples”, the agency said.

“They also exchanged views about a variety of issues of common concern in the backdrops of developments in regional and international arenas.”

The Omani delegation attending the meeting alongside Sultan Haitham included Minister of the Royal Office Gen Sultan Mohammed Al Nuamani; Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi; Hamad Said Al Aufi, head of the Private Office; Abdussalam Al Murshidi, chairman of Oman Investment Authority; Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Al Aufi; and Sayyid Dr Sultan Yaarub Al Busaidi, adviser at the Private Office.

Also in attendance were Steffen Hebestreit, German state secretary and federal government spokesman; Jorg Kukies, state secretary for financial market policy and European policy; Janet Schoenberger, head of the Private Office of the German Chancellor; and Thomas Schneider, German ambassador to Oman.