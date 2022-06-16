Oman's Sultan Haitham names new energy minister in cabinet reshuffle

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Thursday ordered a cabinet reshuffle in a royal decree, the country's state television channel reported.

One of the most notable changes was the appointment of Salem Al Oufi as Minister of Energy and Minerals.

Dr Mohammed Al Maamari has been appointed as Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs while Dr Hilal Al Sabti was named Minister of Health.

The sultan also issued a decree establishing a higher justice council.

Mr Al Oufi, Oman's new energy minister, has served as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals since August 18, 2020.

He is also the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman's Public Authority for Water (Diam), and a member of the Board of Directors of the Petroleum Development Oman, the leading oil and gas exploration and production company in the Sultanate.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq presides over a cabinet meeting. File photo / Oman News Agency

Sultan Haitham also appointed Ghosn bin Hilal Al Alawi as the new head of the State Audit Institution responsible for protecting public funds, safeguarding state properties and preventing conflict.

The royal decree issued on Thursday also defined the functions of the Ministry of Interior and approved its organisational structure.

Oman said earlier this year it is projecting a 2.24 billion Omani rials deficit in the fiscal year that is equivalent to 8 per cent of its gross domestic product.

Government revenue for the year is projected to decrease by 19 per cent year-on-year to 8.64bn rials, while spending is estimated to decrease to 10.88bn rials, an annual drop of 14 per cent, according to the budget for this year.