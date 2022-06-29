Yemen attack on military convoy in Aden kills at last two

Lahej province security chief is said to have survived assault

In this file photo taken on January 30, 2018 smoke billows in the government's de facto capital Aden. File photo / AFP
Nada AlTaher
Jun 29, 2022
An explosion has rocked Yemen’s de facto capital Aden in an attack on a convoy belonging to Lahej province’s head of security.

The blast killed at least two people and wounded 12 others, a Yemeni diplomat told The National.

Maj Gen Saleh Al Sayyed’s convoy was travelling on a busy road near an educational institute in Khor Maksar when the apparent attack took place.

The diplomat said Maj Gen Al Sayyed survived the assault.

The exact number of deaths and injuries was not immediately clear.

The Yemeni government has yet to issue a statement.

This is a developing story

Updated: June 29, 2022, 12:08 PM
