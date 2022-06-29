Yemen attack on military convoy in Aden kills at last two

An explosion has rocked Yemen’s de facto capital Aden in an attack on a convoy belonging to Lahej province’s head of security.

The blast killed at least two people and wounded 12 others, a Yemeni diplomat told The National.

Maj Gen Saleh Al Sayyed’s convoy was travelling on a busy road near an educational institute in Khor Maksar when the apparent attack took place.

The diplomat said Maj Gen Al Sayyed survived the assault.

The exact number of deaths and injuries was not immediately clear.

عــــاجـــل : انفجار عنيف يهز خورمكسر بالعاصمة #عدن. pic.twitter.com/CLQOEJTlU5 — نبض عدن | nabd_aden (@nabd_aden) June 29, 2022

The Yemeni government has yet to issue a statement.

This is a developing story