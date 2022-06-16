Saudi Arabia's Harrat Uwayrid added to Unesco biosphere reserves list

A Saudi nature reserve was added to the Unesco Biosphere Reserve's World Network on Wednesday.

Harrat Uwayrid, in the country's north-west, has entered the UN cultural body's “Man and the Biosphere” programme, which it aims to “establish a scientific basis for enhancing the relationship between people and their environments”.

بدعم وتوجيه من سمو سيدي ولي العهد، نجاح سعودي جديد بتسجيل محمية حرة عويرض ضمن برنامج الإنسان والمحيط الحيوي في اليونسكو.#رؤية_السعودية_2030



Harrat Uwaiyrid Reserve is now the second in Saudi Arabia to join the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme🇸🇦 #Saudivision2030 pic.twitter.com/9hPWmcWxuy — بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود (@BadrFAlSaud) June 15, 2022

Harrat Uwayrid is the largest nature reserve of five in the kingdom's AlUla region, with 19 endangered species, 55 kinds of rare plants and 43 species of birds. It is home to endangered Arabian leopards and Arabian gazelles, and about 50,000 villagers who rely on farming for income, according to Unesco.

Harrat Uwayrid is an outstanding area of natural beauty in #AlUla - offering unique biodiversity and cultural richness. We are proud to announce its admission into @UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere programme pic.twitter.com/f4BUmp5ehE — الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا (@RCU_SA) June 15, 2022

Harrat Uwayrid Reserve is the second site in Saudi Arabia to have joined the programme after the Farasan Islands, which was chosen last year.

#SaudiArabia's Farasan Islands are the Kingdom's first to join the @UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves, a dynamic and interactive network of sites of #sustainable development excellence. pic.twitter.com/U1TodOKuLj — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) September 20, 2021

The Farasan Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Jazan, has evidence of human activity from the beginning of the first millennium BC, including the Sabeans, Arabs, Romans, Aksumites, and Ottomans.

The World Network of Biosphere Reserves currently consists of 727 sites in 131 countries and 22 trans-boundary sites.

Established in 1971, the “Man and Biosphere” programme aims to achieve sustainability in biodiversity, and “aims to improve the quality of human-environmental interaction, identify and assess changes in the biosphere resulting from human activities and the effects of these changes on both humans and the environment,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom continues its determined efforts in preserving and protecting its #biodiversity. The wonderful #Farasan_Islands is #Saudi_Arabia’s first site to be inscribed at @UNESCO_MAB which aims to enhance the relationship between people and their environment. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/f5STtpRUaN — Haifa Al Mogrin هيفاء آل مقرن (@HaifaAlMogrin) September 15, 2021

During the International Conference and Exhibition for Education in Riyadh last month, Unesco's Assistant Director General for Education, Dr Stefania Giannini, said that Saudi Vision 2030 complies with the standards of the organisation.