Saudi Crown Prince unveils strategic offices for three regions

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday announced the establishment of three strategic offices that will develop the kingdom's Al Baha, Al Jouf and Jazan regions.

The offices will capitalise on the competitive advantages offered by the regions "while ensuring the development of a strong investment environment attracting private sector engagement on different fronts", Saudi state media reported.

They will focus on all aspects of development in the three regions and work with the relevant government authorities and the private sector.

The offices will also push to "maximise the benefits" of each region and transform them into sustainable and permanent economic drivers through the best allocation of resources.

State media called the move an extension of Prince Mohammed's vision of creating sustainable development throughout the kingdom.

"This will create job opportunities for the citizens of the different regions while elevating the quality of life, enhancing basic services and improving the infrastructure for the citizens of those regions," state media reported.

Al Jouf, one of the country's most fertile regions, has abundant water resources and accounts for about 67 per cent of the kingdom’s olive oil. It is considered to be home to one of the Arabian Peninsula's oldest settlements, dating back to the Palaeolithic period.

Jazan is an important tourist destination and is home to the Farasan Islands and the Port of Jazan, the third-largest port on the Red Sea coast.

Al Baha is one of the most prominent travel destinations in the kingdom with attractions such as ancient villages, forts and several forests. It is home to the Qima’a and Shukran parks.

The announcement comes on the heels of a decision to further develop Asir region as the government seeks to improve the economic prospects of all regions in the kingdom.