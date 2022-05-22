Kuwait seizes Iranian ship with 240 tonnes of smuggled fuel

Kuwaiti coastguards seized 240 tonnes of smuggled diesel off an Iranian ship on Saturday, Kuwait's Interior Ministry has said.

“As part of the efforts of the General Department of the Coast Guard to protect the country's borders from intruders and smugglers, and while the Coast Guard units were inspecting the security situation in Kuwaiti territorial waters, a ship was seized within the territorial waters loaded with a large quantity of smuggled diesel fuel, estimated at 240 tonnes,” the ministry said in a tweet.

One security source told the Al Qabas newspaper that the ship and its crew members were Iranian.

الإعلام الأمني:



“Initial evidence points to the ship's crew buying fuel from small ships at sea at certain prices,” the unidentified ministry of interior source was quoted as saying.

The ministry said that an inquiry is continuing into the smuggling incident.