Kuwait seizes Iranian ship with 240 tonnes of smuggled fuel

Ministry of Interior says an inquiry is continuing into the smuggling incident

A picture released by Kuwait's Interior Ministry shows coastguards next to the seized ship. Kuwait Ministry of Interior
Ismaeel Naar
May 22, 2022

Kuwaiti coastguards seized 240 tonnes of smuggled diesel off an Iranian ship on Saturday, Kuwait's Interior Ministry has said.

“As part of the efforts of the General Department of the Coast Guard to protect the country's borders from intruders and smugglers, and while the Coast Guard units were inspecting the security situation in Kuwaiti territorial waters, a ship was seized within the territorial waters loaded with a large quantity of smuggled diesel fuel, estimated at 240 tonnes,” the ministry said in a tweet.

One security source told the Al Qabas newspaper that the ship and its crew members were Iranian.

“Initial evidence points to the ship's crew buying fuel from small ships at sea at certain prices,” the unidentified ministry of interior source was quoted as saying.

The ministry said that an inquiry is continuing into the smuggling incident.

Updated: May 22, 2022, 9:48 AM
KuwaitIran
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Khalid bin Salman discusses Yemen truce with US special envoy Timothy Lenderking
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid to meet Antony Blinken at US State Department
An image that illustrates this article Iraq's economy to reach pre-pandemic level this year on oil windfall, IMF says
An image that illustrates this article Middle East assets under management set to grow further after 52% gain