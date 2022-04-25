Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine for youths

More than 99% of the country's adult population is vaccinated

Saudi Arabia has started inoculating children with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. Saudi Ministry of Health
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority on Monday approved the Moderna vaccine for children aged between 6 and 11 as part of its continuing efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moderna was approved in the kingdom in July 2021 for people over the age of 18. But the SFDA has now approved it for younger people after its positive results.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 were given their first official dose of the approved Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in December last year.

Approval for the Moderna vaccine was passed on April 6.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 753,526 coronavirus cases and 9,079 deaths. The country recorded 109 new cases and one death on Monday.

More than 99 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated in the country, as the cases have dropped to less than 4 per cent.

The kingdom's Health Ministry has updated Covid-19 related travel requirements.

Travellers arriving in Saudi Arabia no longer have to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or negative PCR test result received before their departure for the kingdom.

