Cirque du Soleil makes Saudi Arabia debut to launch Jeddah Season

Shows to begin May 2, the first day of Eid holidays

Cirque du Soleil’s 'Fuzion' show is set to begin on the first day of Eid holidays on May 2 in Jeddah
Mariam Nihal
Apr 25, 2022

Canadian circus company Cirque du Soleil’s Fuzion show is coming to Jeddah on the first day of the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The show will run until June 28 as part of Jeddah Season 2022 in King Abdullah Sports City, and will have something for all the family.

Jeddah Season begins right after Riyadh Season, which attracted more than 15 million visitors over five months.

People can buy tickets for Cirque du Soleil at Virgin megastore outlets in the kingdom including Roshana Mall, Red Sea Mall, Mall of Arabia, Al Nakheel Mall, Riyadh Park, Panorama Mall, Hayat Mall in Riyadh, and Dhahran Mall in Dhahran.

It will be the second Jeddah Season, after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will feature 2,800 events that across entertainment, culinary, art and culture.

Jeddah Season is made up of nine zones spread across Jeddah’s Superdome, Jeddah Jungle, Al Balad, Jeddah Pier, Prince Majid Park, Jeddah Yacht Club, Jeddah Art Promenade, Al Jawhara Stadium and City Walk.

Updated: April 25, 2022, 10:59 PM
