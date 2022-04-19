Saudi and Emirati ministers discuss co-operation

Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed received UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan in Jeddah on Monday.

Sheikh Shakhbout was accompanied by the UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministers of state reviewed relations between the neighbouring countries and discussed ways to develop partnerships and boost bilateral ties.

The ministers discussed growing partnerships in non-oil sectors including transport, shipping and logistics, infrastructure and tourism.

Sheikh Shakhbout also met Prince Khalid bin Faisal, Governor of Makkah Region, Spa reported.

In February this year, the Saudi Tourism Authority and Emirates airline signed an initial deal to boost inbound tourism into the kingdom and attract new segments of travellers across the airline’s extensive global network.

Emirates and the STA will explore opportunities to collaborate on key initiatives to boost the kingdom’s global tourism competitiveness.