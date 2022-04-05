No Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health announced that in the past 24 hours, no deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded for the first time in two years.

The announcement highlights the kingdom's fight against the pandemic and its move towards normality with eased Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

Jose Manuel Barroso, chairman of the vaccine alliance Gavi, said Saudi Arabia played a critical role in the global coronavirus response.

"In November 2020, as the chair of the G20 Summit in Riyadh, the country succeeded in mobilising donors to commit sizable funding to respond internationally to the Covid-19 pandemic, amounting to over $825 million including vaccines, medical supplies and medical equipment for 33 countries," Mr Barroso said.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 116 new cases of which only two were reported to be critical. The kingdom has administered more than 63 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents and nationals.

So far, the kingdom has recorded a total of 751,296 cases and 9,050 deaths. The first death in the country attributed to coronavirus infection was reported on March 24, 2020.

Saudi Arabia has eased restrictions and opened its borders to unvaccinated pilgrims to perform Umrah and pray in the two holy mosques, if they are not infected with the coronavirus and have not been in contact with a person who has.

Pilgrims no longer need to book a prayer slot or show proof of vaccination to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The kingdom has said that Covid-19 cases have dropped by 90 per cent, while critical cases have fallen by 45 per cent in the past few weeks.

Saudi Arabia lifted Covid-19 related precautionary measures including social distancing in public areas.

But people have to wear masks indoors and in the two Grand Mosques.