Saudi Arabia denies restaurants will serve food during Ramadan fasting hours

Saudi Arabia has denied restaurants will be open to serve food for foreigners or tourists during daytime hours in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Council of Saudi Chambers said a letter being circulated online containing the claim was fake.

The letter, attributed to the Council, said restaurants would be allowed to serve food during Ramadan fasting hours if curtains or covers were installed.

The Council on Wednesday said the letter was not authentic and that any decisions would be made public on its official website and social media accounts.

Saudi Arabia typically allows restaurants to open later in the day during Ramadan to serve takeaway food hours before the iftar meal.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic - or Hijri - calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically either 29 or 30 days.

Last year, restaurants in Dubai were allowed to serve customers during Ramadan fasting hours without screening them from the public. In previous years, restaurants with a permit would have to shield dining customers from public view during the fasting hours.