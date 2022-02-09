Kuwaiti foreign minister faces no-confidence vote over alleged irregularities

Kuwait’s foreign minister will face a vote of no confidence next week after 10 MPs filed a motion over accusations of irregularities in his department following a tough questioning session.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, faced questions from the Kuwaiti Parliament on Tuesday on issues including allegations of wasting public funds, breaking laws and failure to protect the country’s political and security interests.

Marzouq Al Ghanim, Speaker of Kuwait’s National Assembly, said Parliament is not allowed to issue a decision on this request seven days before its submission, meaning the vote will be postponed until a special session on February 16.

READ MORE Kuwaiti women protest against ban on ‘indecent’ yoga retreat

A no-confidence vote requires the approval of the majority of MPs to be passed.

Earlier in Tuesday’s session, Sheikh Ahmad reacted to charges raised by one MP, denying the alleged irregularities. He tried to assure Kuwaiti citizens that MPs of the ministry care about their welfare and interests abroad.

Sheikh Ahmad answered in detail queries by MP Shuaib Al Muwaizeri, who had filed a motion to question the minister over issues in his department.

“Sheikh Ahmad said the Foreign Ministry had pinpointed a shortcoming on part of a contractor responsible for building a complex for the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission in Brunei and liquidated his banking guarantee,” said a news report published by state news agency Kuna.

Marzouq Al Ghanim, the Parliament Speaker, during a session at the National Assembly in Kuwait City. AFP

Sheikh Ahmad said the complex construction issue dated back to 2016, although he had taken the office in 2019.

The minister was also questioned over the mysterious disappearance of Kuwaiti citizen Mohammad Al Baghli in Romania. He said a security delegation would travel to the European country in March to follow up on the case.

Replying to the charges of breaching international treaties and conventions 2,616 times since 1961, Sheikh Ahmad urged Mr Al Muwaizeri to specify which accords had been broken, particularly with respect to schedules and legal perspectives.

Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah (R), the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, speaks to Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, the Foreign Minister, at the national Parliament. AFP

Sheikh Ahmad will be the second minister in the current Kuwaiti government to face a vote of no confidence after Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah survived a motion against him last month over a number of decisions, including one to allow women to serve in combat roles.

Mr Al Muwaizeri led the charge of 10 MPs both times against both ministers.

Unlike other Gulf countries, Kuwait's Parliament enjoys legislative power and politicians have been known to challenge the government and royals.

Kuwait has been shaken by disputes between elected politicians and successive governments dominated by the ruling Al Sabah family for more than a decade, with parliaments and cabinets dissolved several times.

The last government called it quits in November in the face of a stand-off with Parliament over reforms and the fourth Cabinet in two years was appointed in December.

In the December 2020 elections, the opposition and its allies won nearly half of the 50 seats.