Kuwait parliament adjourns after secretary-general faints

Adel Al Loghani was reading out the names of the attendees and absentees before passing out

Kuwait's National Assembly during its session on January 18, 2021. Kuwait National Assembly.
Ismaeel Naar
Jan 18, 2022

Kuwait’s National Assembly was forced to temporarily adjourn its session on Tuesday after its secretary-general fainted.

Adel Al Loghani, the Secretary-General of the National Assembly, was reading out the names of the attendees and absentees before fainting shortly after the session's 9am start.

Video and pictures being shared on social media showed Mr Al Loghani fainting and being helped by fellow members of parliament before a medical team arrived to treat him. He was then transferred to the hospital.

Members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly confirmed that Mr Al Loghani had experienced a health scare but is in stable condition.

The session opened on Tuesday morning in the presence of five cabinet ministers. The assembly was scheduled to discuss a large number of issues which ministers attended to answer.

Mr Al Loghani was appointed as secretary-general by Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim last May.

Updated: January 18th 2022, 7:34 AM
