Five dead as Houthi missile hits Yemen's Marib

Five people were killed on Wednesday and 23 others injured when the Iran-backed Houthis fired a ballistic missile at the strategic northern city of Marib, a medical source has said.

The medic said two soldiers and three civilians were killed in the strike, which the Houthis claimed on Twitter.

Marib, in an oil-rich province of the same name, is the government's last northern stronghold. The Houthis have been fighting to seize it for months.

A pro-government military source said a ballistic missile shot by the Houthis also landed in the city.

The attack comes a day after pro-government fighters from the Giants Brigades forces said they expelled the Houthis from Harib, a district south of Marib.

The clashes are part of a major escalation in the seven-year war after the Houthis, following a series of territorial defeats, launched a deadly drone-and-missile attack on the UAE last week.

The Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention the following year.

Hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions displaced in the conflict, which the UN has labelled the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Wednesday's attack on Marib also came two days after the Houthis’ latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi, and more than a week after three people were killed in the first deadly attack on UAE soil claimed by the Houthis.