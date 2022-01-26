Kuwait defence minister survives vote of no confidence

Kuwait's Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah survived a vote of no confidence in parliament on Wednesday over a number of decisions, including one to allow women to serve in combat roles.

After discussing the motion against the minister, 23 members of parliament voted against the motion, while 18 voted in favour.

Four members of parliament – two for and two against – spoke on Wednesday on the motion that was brought against Sheikh Hamad last week.

Representatives Shuaib Al Muwaziri and Hamdan Al Azmi spoke as supporters of the request for a vote of no confidence, while Dr Abdullah Al Tariji and Dr Khaled Al Enezi spoke against the motion.

Mr Al Muwaizri said there was "clear and open corruption" and the questioning of Sheikh Hamad last week was not personal.

“The minister’s management is bad and the continuation of this negative performance is unacceptable,” Mr Al Muwaizri told parliament.

Kuwait’s government has also referred two senior military officers for prosecution in a major corruption case related to the purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon combat planes.

An investigation revealed the price of the jets was improperly inflated.

The country's Anti-Corruption Authority said on Monday a major general and colonel in the army would face charges over their alleged misuse of public funds.

Mr Al Turaiji, who spoke against the request for a vote of no confidence, said Sheikh Hamad issued a decision in line with a fatwa, or religious edict, that allowed for women to serve in the military.

“Legitimacy regarding women’s entry into the military was followed through and the minister answered 80 percent of parliamentary questions, which confirms his co-operation with parliamentarians,” Mr Al Turaiji said.