Serbia extradites Bahraini terrorist convicted of 2014 police killings

Ahmed Jaffar Mohammed Ali was sentenced to three life terms for terrorist offences between 2012 and 2015

Manama, Bahrain. People celebrate the Bahrain National Day, December 16, 2021. George Raphel for The National
Ismaeel Naar
Jan 25, 2022

A Bahraini convicted on terrorist charges including the killing of three policemen has been extradited from Serbia following an Interpol Red Notice.

Ahmed Jaffar Mohammed Ali, 49, was repatriated on Monday after the notice was issued at Manama's request, Bahrain's interior ministry said.

It followed efforts by the International and Interpol Affairs Directorate of the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security.

Ali was sentenced to three life terms and 10 years of detention for terrorism-related offences between 2012 and 2015, including murder and manufacturing and possessing explosives.

The directorate said that he was arrested after co-ordination and communication “with a friendly country”.

“He was previously a fugitive in Iran, and Interpol had issued a Red Notice against him following a request by Bahrain. The Directorate emphasised that all required legal proceedings were taken in accordance with the Public Prosecution so as to enforce the law,” the interior ministry said.

Ali was sentenced to life in prison along with six other men over a bomb attack that killed three policemen, including one officer from the UAE, in 2014 in the village of Al Daih. Three other men, Abbas Al Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali Al Singace, were executed for their direct involvement in the attack.

An Emirati police officer from a joint Gulf force in Bahrain was among three personnel killed on March 3, 2014, in a bomb blast at the Al Daih village near Manama, the UAE Ministry of Interior announced at the time.

First Lieutenant Tariq Al Shehi, along with two members of the Bahraini police force, was killed “while performing his national duty of maintaining order,” the ministry said in a statement.

Updated: January 25th 2022, 1:24 PM
BahrainGulfTerrorSerbia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Serbia extradites Bahraini terrorist convicted of 2014 police killings
An image that illustrates this article Kuwait defence minister faces no-confidence vote over women’s military enlistment
An image that illustrates this article Kuwait pursues corruption charges in Eurofighter jet deal
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Al Ameen to launch $80m project