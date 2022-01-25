Serbia extradites Bahraini terrorist convicted of 2014 police killings

A Bahraini convicted on terrorist charges including the killing of three policemen has been extradited from Serbia following an Interpol Red Notice.

Ahmed Jaffar Mohammed Ali, 49, was repatriated on Monday after the notice was issued at Manama's request, Bahrain's interior ministry said.

It followed efforts by the International and Interpol Affairs Directorate of the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security.

Ali was sentenced to three life terms and 10 years of detention for terrorism-related offences between 2012 and 2015, including murder and manufacturing and possessing explosives.

The directorate said that he was arrested after co-ordination and communication “with a friendly country”.

“He was previously a fugitive in Iran, and Interpol had issued a Red Notice against him following a request by Bahrain. The Directorate emphasised that all required legal proceedings were taken in accordance with the Public Prosecution so as to enforce the law,” the interior ministry said.

Ali was sentenced to life in prison along with six other men over a bomb attack that killed three policemen, including one officer from the UAE, in 2014 in the village of Al Daih. Three other men, Abbas Al Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali Al Singace, were executed for their direct involvement in the attack.

An Emirati police officer from a joint Gulf force in Bahrain was among three personnel killed on March 3, 2014, in a bomb blast at the Al Daih village near Manama, the UAE Ministry of Interior announced at the time.

First Lieutenant Tariq Al Shehi, along with two members of the Bahraini police force, was killed “while performing his national duty of maintaining order,” the ministry said in a statement.