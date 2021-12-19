Iran repatriates envoy to Yemen after developing Covid-19

Iran is recalling its envoy to the rebel Houthi movement in Yemen after he developed Covid-19, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said on Saturday.

The ministry said Hassan Irloo was in need of urgent medical care after being infected for several days, and was on his way to Iran.

"In order to transfer him to our country for treatment, the Foreign Ministry conducted consultations with some regional countries to prepare for his transfer, which is currently under way," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.

Mr Irloo was appointed by Tehran in October last year as its ambassador to Sanaa.

He predecessor left Sanaa in September 2015 and in October 2019, Iran said the process of sending a new ambassador had been hindered by “attacks on the embassy”.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis after the movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital.

