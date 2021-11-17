Largest Karate World Cup in history taking place in Dubai - in pictures

All photos: Christopher Whiteoak / The National

Competitors parade in the arena before the World Karate Championships at Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai.

Michel Corbalan of Denmark, blue gloves, competes against Freddy Valera of Venezuela in the World Karate Championships at Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai.

The World Karate Championships at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.

Brenda Padilha Pereira of Brazil, blue gloves, competes against Menna Shaman Okila of Egypt at Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai.

Tears of joy for Maria Torres Garcia of Spain after her win against Sofia Berultseva of Kazakhstan.

Majeed of Iraq, in blue, competes against Taylor Slade of South Africa in Dubai.

A Belarusian fighter and his coach at the Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai.

American Cirrus Lingl competes against Loubna Mekdas of Algeria in the World Karate Championships in Dubai.

A US team-mate looks on as Cirrus Lingl, blue, fights Lucija Lesjak of Croatia in the World Karate Championships.

An official is called on to make a decision using video replay.

A judge at the World Karate Championships. Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai.

Michel Corbalan of Denmark, blue, and Freddy Valera of Venezuela during their contest.