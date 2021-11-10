A model guide to the future at Cityscape - in pictures

A model of Azizi's Beach Oasis project in Dubai goes on display on the first day of Cityscape Global, under way at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The sprawling Sobha Hartland project in Dubai attracted attention.

Emaar's beachfront project in Dubai Marina was also on show.

The Damac Hills 2 project in Dubai was on display at the Damac stand.

A model of the Mina Al Arab project in Ras Al Khaimah.

A model of the Emaar beachfront project in Dubai Marina.

The Aljada development area in Sharjah.

A model of The Pulse beachfront project at Dubai South.

A model of Dubai's Damac Hills 2 project.

Visitors admire the Mina Al Arab project in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Pulse beachfront project at Dubai South.

A model of the Midtown project at IMPZ, Dubai, by Deyaar.

The Damac Lagoons Project in Dubai.

The Damac Lagoons Project in Dubai.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority, first from right, after the inauguration of Cityscape Global.