Saudi embassy in Ethiopia asks citizens to leave country amid unrest

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Ethiopia called on its citizens in the country to leave immediately.

The announcement on Friday evening came after several groups, including the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which is locked in a year-long conflict with the government, and the Oromo Liberation Army announced a new alliance.

The US embassy in Addis Ababa also authorised the voluntary departure of some staff and family members as rebel forces in northern Ethiopia advanced towards the capital.

The US said it was “gravely concerned” about the spreading hostilities and called for a halt to military operations in favour of ceasefire talks.

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears Tigrayan rebels are heading for the capital.

The UN Security Council on Friday expressed alarm about the worsening civil war in Ethiopia after nine opposition groups announced an alliance and plans to bring down the government in Addis Ababa.

The embassy asked Saudi citizens to leave “in light of the current circumstances” in Ethiopia.

The Saudi ambassador to the country also called on citizens to take all precautions and be wary. Citizens were urged to contact the embassy in case of an emergency.