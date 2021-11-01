Kuwait to re-open path for work visas

Kuwait's Public Authority of Manpower announced on Monday that the country will resume issuing work visas through its “Ashal” portal.

People wishing to apply for visas must be fully vaccinated in accordance with regulations that will soon be announced, the authority said on its website.

More details are expected on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, Kuwait's Society for Human Rights said the country's labour market lost more than 253,000 migrant workers from June 2020 to June 2021.

Last September, Kuwait suspended all visas after closing its doors to tourists and freezing visa-on-arrival sites due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The private sector lost the most number of workers, at 20,5050, followed by households, which lost 41,202 domestic helpers, the organisation said.

Kuwait's daily Covid-19 cases are at their lowest since the pandemic began, with only 25 new cases reported in 24 hours on October 31.

This month, Kuwait resumed issuing entry visas to vaccinated people and removed the face-mask requirement in public areas.

However, masks remain mandatory indoors and physical distancing rules continue to be observed, the government communication centre said.

The communications centre added that conferences, weddings and other social events will be allowed to take place, with attendance limited to vaccinated people.