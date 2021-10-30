Kuwait tells Lebanon's representative to leave over minister's Yemen war remarks

Kuwait has told Lebanon's representative there to leave the country, after the Lebanese information minister expressed support for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

It gave Lebanon’s charge d’affaires in Kuwait City 48 hours to leave the country. Kuwait is the third Gulf country to take this action in the past two days.

The Gulf country has also brought home its ambassador in Beirut for consultations.

“Kuwait requests the departure of Lebanon’s charge d’affaires within 48 hours and summons its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations,” a statement on Kuwait’s national news agency said.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain called home their ambassadors in Beirut and told Lebanon’s representatives in their countries to leave.

The UAE summoned the Lebanese ambassador on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia also banned all imports from Lebanon and asked the government to clarify its position.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said he regretted and was "extremely worried" about the rapid deterioration in Lebanon's relations with Gulf states.

The pan-Arab organisation said it had hoped the crisis would have been dealt with inside Lebanon.

"The secretary general is confident in the wisdom and capability of [Lebanese President Michel] Aoun and [Lebanese Prime Minister Najib] Mikati to quickly take the necessary steps that will arrest the quick deterioration in those relations and contribute to calm, especially with Saudi Arabia," the Arab League said.

"The secretary general also appealed to Gulf nations to carefully weigh the measures being taken in the heat of the situation, so as to avoid more negative consequences for Lebanon's already collapsing economy and its citizens who are enduring extremely difficult conditions."

In a television interview broadcast on Monday, Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi said the Houthis, who seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014 and forced the internationally recognised government into exile, were “defending themselves ... against an external aggression".

A coalition of Arab nations intervened in the conflict in 2015, at the request of the Yemeni government.

The interview was recorded before Mr Kordahi became Information minister.

Mr Kordahi said he will not apologise for his remarks.

Mr Mikati and Mr Aoun have said his views do not represent the Lebanese government.

Mr Mikati spoke to Mr Kordahi on the phone late last evening and hinted that he asked him to resign.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet that he asked Mr Kordahi to “appreciate the national interest and take the appropriate decision in the interest of Lebanon-Arab relations”.

Mr Kordahi’s remarks signal the second time in six months that a Lebanese minister has criticised the Gulf, widening the rift between Lebanon and its historic allies and key investors at a time of unprecedented economic crisis.

In May former foreign minister Charbel Wehbe said that Gulf countries were responsible for the rise of ISIS, and made derogatory comments about their people.

He resigned amid outcry from Lebanese politicians and Arab officials.