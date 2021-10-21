Kuwait removes most Covid restrictions in shift towards normality

Kuwait is removing most of its social restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19, with case numbers at their lowest since the pandemic began more than 18 months ago, the Cabinet announced late on Wednesday.

Face masks will no longer be required outside from Sunday but they will still be mandatory indoors while physical distancing rules will remain in most places, the government's communication centre head Tariq Al Mezrim said.

Conferences, weddings and other social events will be allowed to take place, with attendance limited to vaccinated people.

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign in the Bneid Al Gar district of Kuwait. All photos: Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP

The Cabinet has decided to drop social distancing restrictions for worshippers at mosques from Friday.

Kuwait International Airport will resume operating at full capacity from Sunday, the Cabinet spokesman said.

People who have received two doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed into the country, provided they can show proof of their vaccination status.

The Gulf country has seen a gradual return to normal life as daily cases of coronavirus fall steadily.

Only 20 cases were recorded on Wednesday in the country of 4.7 million people. Kuwait's seven-day average number of infections is only 33, compared with about 2,000 at its peak in July. The country has registered 412,000 cases and 2,458 deaths.

Kuwait's health authorities said last month they had now vaccinated about 70 per cent of the population against the coronavirus. The country began its vaccination campaign in December.

In April, mobile vaccination units were opened in businesses and mosques around the country.