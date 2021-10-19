Qatar's Emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim announced a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

He has appointed Ali Bin Ahmad Al Kawari as finance minister, according to a statement from the royal court. Mr Al Kawari was appointed as acting finance minister in May of 2021 after his predecessor was accused of misuse public funds. He was previously CEO of the Qatar National Bank Group as well as chairman of the board of the Qatar stock exchange and other companies.

He made 13 new appointments, two of whom were women.

Qatar recently held legislative elections to fill two-thirds, or 30 members, of the 45 seat Shura council. No women were elected to any of the positions. According to officials, there was a turnout of 63.5 per cent.

Who is in Qatar's new cabinet?

Ali bin Ahmad Al Kawari, Finance Minister

Jassim bin Seif bin Ahmad Al Sulaiti, Transport Minister

Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, Sports and Youth Minister

Abdullah bin Aziz bin Turki Al Sabii, Municipality Minister

Ghanim bin Shahin bin Ghanim Al Ghanim, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Minister

Mohammad bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Trade and Industry Minister

Buthainah bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Education and Higher Education Minister

Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jasim bin Hamad Al Thani, Culture Minister

Faleh bin Nassir bin Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani, Environment and Climate Change Minister

Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Mirri, Labour Minister

Mohammad bin Ali Bin Mohammad Al Manai, Communications and IT Minister

Mariam bint Ali bin Nassir Al Masnad, Social Development and Family Minister

Mohammad bin Abdullah bin Mohammad Al Yousef Al Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs