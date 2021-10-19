Qatar's Emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim announced a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.
He has appointed Ali Bin Ahmad Al Kawari as finance minister, according to a statement from the royal court. Mr Al Kawari was appointed as acting finance minister in May of 2021 after his predecessor was accused of misuse public funds. He was previously CEO of the Qatar National Bank Group as well as chairman of the board of the Qatar stock exchange and other companies.
He made 13 new appointments, two of whom were women.
Qatar recently held legislative elections to fill two-thirds, or 30 members, of the 45 seat Shura council. No women were elected to any of the positions. According to officials, there was a turnout of 63.5 per cent.
Who is in Qatar's new cabinet?
Ali bin Ahmad Al Kawari, Finance Minister
Jassim bin Seif bin Ahmad Al Sulaiti, Transport Minister
Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, Sports and Youth Minister
Abdullah bin Aziz bin Turki Al Sabii, Municipality Minister
Ghanim bin Shahin bin Ghanim Al Ghanim, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Minister
Mohammad bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Trade and Industry Minister
Buthainah bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Education and Higher Education Minister
Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jasim bin Hamad Al Thani, Culture Minister
Faleh bin Nassir bin Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani, Environment and Climate Change Minister
Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Mirri, Labour Minister
Mohammad bin Ali Bin Mohammad Al Manai, Communications and IT Minister
Mariam bint Ali bin Nassir Al Masnad, Social Development and Family Minister
Mohammad bin Abdullah bin Mohammad Al Yousef Al Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs