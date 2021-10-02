Qataris vote to choose members of Shura Council for first time

Qatari citizens voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council on Saturday.

They will choose two-thirds of the 45-member Shura Council, which drafts laws, approves state budgets, debates major issues and provides advice to ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim.

The body does not have sway, however, over matters of defence, security and the economy. Sheikh Tamim will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members of the council.

"With the chance to vote, I feel this is a new chapter," Munira, who writes children's books and asked to be identified by only one name, told Reuters. "I'm really happy about the number of women standing as candidates."

Latest government lists showed 26 women among about 183 candidates across 30 districts in the country, which has for several years held municipal polls. Campaigning has taken place on social media, community meetings and roadside billboards.

"This is a first-time experience for me ... to be here and meet people talking about these things that we need," said Khalid Almutawah, a candidate in the Markhiya district.

"At the end of this day, the people of Qatar, they're going to be part of the decision making," said another candidate in the same district, Sabaan Al Jassim, 65.

A voting 'experiment'

The step to hold elections for the council was approved in a 2003 constitutional referendum.

Qatar's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, last month described the vote as a new "experiment" and said the council cannot be expected from the first year to have the "full role of any parliament".

The huge number of foreign workers in Qatar, the world's top liquefied natural gas supplier, means nationals make up only 10 per cent of the population of 2.8 million. Even then, not all Qataris are eligible to vote.

The polls have stirred tribal sensitivities after some members of a main tribe were ineligible to vote under a law restricting voting to Qataris whose family was present in the country before 1930.