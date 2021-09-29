US sanctions Hezbollah financing network in Arabian Peninsula

US treasury announces new sanctions on the Lebanon based, Iran-backed terror group

A Hezbollah flag and a poster depicting its leader Hassan Nasrallah on a street near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. Photo: Reuters

The National
Sep 29, 2021

The United States on Wednesday announced major new sanctions on Hezbollah financing networks in the Arabian Peninsula.

The new measures, taken in co-ordination with Qatar, target nationals of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain as well as a Palestinian, the Treasury Department said on its website.

“Hezbollah seeks to abuse the international financial system by developing global networks of financiers to fill its coffers and support its terrorist activity,” said Andrea Gacki, director of the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

“The cross-border nature of this Hezbollah financial network underscores the importance of our continued co-operation with international partners, such as the Government of Qatar, to protect the US and international financial systems from terrorist abuse.”

The Treasury said it designated individuals, including Ali Reda Hassan Al Banai, Ali Reda Al Qassabi Lari and Abd Al Muayyid Al Banaiare for having provided financial or material support to Hezbollah.

This is a developing story...

Updated: September 29th 2021, 3:23 PM
