Over 50 killed in Yemen's Marib, military sources say

Honour guards carry the coffins of Houthi fighters during a funeral in Sanaa, Yemen, September 25, 2021. Reuters

At least 50 Houthi rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for Yemen's key city of Marib, military sources said on Sunday.

“In the past 48 hours, 43 Houthi fighters were killed mostly in coalition air strikes” west of Marib, a military source told AFP, while another source said at least seven loyalists died in fighting.

About 400 deaths have been reported during clashes in Marib this month, after a lull in fighting in the region.

The Houthis rarely report casualty numbers, but figures were confirmed by medical sources.

According to the military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Houthis have made advances and seized four districts — one in Marib and three in Shabwa.

“Three districts in Shabwa have fallen in limited clashes and within hours,” one official told AFP.

Hundreds of people have died this month alone after the Iran-backed rebels renewed their assault on Marib, the government's last stronghold in the oil-rich north.

Control of the oil-rich region would strengthen the Houthis' bargaining position in peace talks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government take position during their fight against Houthi militiamen in the northeastern province of Marib. EPA

In related news, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis on Saturday destroyed a ballistic weapon fired in the direction of the Saudi city of Najran, state TV reported.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis initially escalated their efforts to seize Marib in February, hoping to seize control of the region's oil resources.