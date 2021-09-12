Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack newly reopened Mokha port

Yemen’s Houthi rebels destroyed food warehouses in a missile and drone attack on a newly refurbished commercial seaport in the country’s south-west on Saturday.
“The Houthi militia targeted Mokha port with four missiles and three explosive-laden drones at 10am on Saturday,” said Fares Al Hossam, a media officer for the pro-government Al Amalika Brigades, which are fighting the rebels along the country’s western coast.
“The Houthis attacked the port a few weeks after it was officially reopened following months of maintenance work,” he told The National.
Mr Al Hossam said no casualties had been reported but the missiles had destroyed warehouses containing food stockpiles that belong to traders and humanitarian agencies that work on Yemen’s western coast.
Bassam Al Muflehy, head of the transport minister’s office, said the attack was timed to coincide with a visit by senior government officials.
“The Houthis attacked the port at the same a high-level delegation was visiting,” he told The National.
“The delegation arrived at the harbour 10 minutes before the attack, including the head of the Environment Protection Authority, the director of the Maritime Economics and Transport Authority and the port director.
“All the team members weren’t harmed and they are in safe place now.”
The commercial seaport in Mokha city has been associated with coffee trading for hundreds of years, imparting its name to the variety widely known as mocha.
The Houthis seized control of the port in November 2014 in a southern offensive launched months after they seized the capital, Sanaa, in northern Yemen.
They were using the port to smuggle in weapons bound for their strongholds in the north until they were driven out in January 2017 by pro-government troops backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.
The government announced in July that the port would resume commercial operations after years of suspension because of the war.
International UN-led efforts to end Yemen’s conflict have so far made little headway. The new UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on Friday that the Arab world’s poorest nation was “stuck in an indefinite state of war”.
Mr Grundberg, a Swedish diplomat who took up the post last week after serving as the European Union’s ambassador to Yemen since 2019, told the UN Security Council that “there are no quick wins” in Yemen’s civil war.
He said he planned to review what had and had not worked, and “listen to as many Yemeni men and women as possible”.
“The conflict parties have not discussed a comprehensive settlement since 2016,” Mr Grundberg said. “It is, therefore, long overdue for the conflict parties to engage in peaceful dialogue with one another under UN facilitation on the terms of an overarching settlement, in good faith and without preconditions.”
Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Andrzej Duda: Central Europe aspires to being a centre of civilisation
Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200
The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role.
The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure.
He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3.
He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election.
He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.
Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465
Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder
Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm
Transmission: Nine-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km
Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650
Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder
Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm
Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission
Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km
Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there.
Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running.
Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven.
Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.
Name: JustClean
Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries
Launch year: 2016
Number of employees: 130
Sector: online laundry service
Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Sound of silence in South Asia
Fanar Haddad: The Iranian response will be gradual
Richard Olson: Why Afghanistan will be very wary
Sholto Byrnes: Multilateralism needs a reboot
