Yemen’s Houthis hit military base killing at least 40 government fighters

At least 40 pro-government soldiers from the Al Amalikah Brigades were killed and 60 injured in a Houthi rebel missile attack on a military base in southern Yemen on Sunday, military officials said.

"The death toll rose to between 30 to 40 soldiers and more than 60 were injured in the attack," Lt Col Mohammed Al Naqib, spokesman of the fourth military district in the pro-government southern forces, told The National.

The attack targeted Al Anad military base in southern Lahj province.

"Four ballistic missiles hit while a squad from the third battalion in the Al Amalikah forces was carrying out military training around 9.10am," said Gen Ali Al Awlaki, director of the pro-government Military Operations Room in Aden.

Al Anad, the largest military base in Yemen, is 60 kilometres north of Aden.

The base is controlled by the Yemeni government and hosts troops from the Saudi-led Coalition fighting alongside the Yemeni government against the rebels.

Government soldiers march during a military parade in Aden, Yemen, in 2017. Reuters

It was not immediately known if any soldiers from the coalition were killed or injured in the attack.

"The missiles were fired from areas under the Houthi control in Taez province and preceded by drones that hovered over the base minutes before the attack," Gen Al Awlaki said.

Lt Col Al Naqib said the drones spotted the soldiers during their training and the missiles were launched later.

Aseel Al Sakladi, head of Al Amalikah media centre, said the toll from the attack was still being determined.

"Tens of our soldiers were killed and tens of others injured but we don't have accurate numbers regarding the death toll so far," he told The National.

Al Anad base was the target of a Houthi drone attack in January 2019, as high-ranking officers were watching a parade of newly graduated cadets.

Several top commanders died or suffered serious injuries in that attack. The head of the Yemeni Army's intelligence service, Gen Mohammed Saleh Tammah, and the deputy chief of staff, Gen Saleh Al Zandani, were both killed.

