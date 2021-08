Saudi Arabia aims to boost trade with UK and invite companies to set up HQs

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih meets UK Minister of Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone in the UK on August 27.

Saudi Arabia plans to bolster trade ties with the UK and encourage British companies to open regional headquarters in the kingdom.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih visited the UK on Thursday, aiming to boost bilateral trade in areas including financial services, health care, chemicals, hospitality and consumer goods.

Mr Al-Falih met Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan, the kingdom's ambassador to the UK, before meeting his British counterpart Lord Gerry Grimstone, the Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, and the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Education, Sir Steve Smith.

“I met with Lord Gerry Grimstone, UK Minister of Investment, who praised recent developments in Saudi Arabia’s investment environment. We discussed bilateral investment opportunities for Saudi & UK companies. I commend his contribution to our strategic partnership,” Mr Al-Falih said on Twitter.

I met today with Rt Hon. Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng. We discussed bilateral economic relations within our strategic partnership, and investment opportunities between Saudi and British companies in healthcare, financial services, education, technology, and energy transition

Saudi Arabia aims to double its investments in the UK's healthcare sector, Mr Al-Falih said. Health is one the most prominent fields of partnership between the two countries.

With more than 600 British companies in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom aims to benefit from British expertise in education, finance, supply chains in the health sector, advanced technologies and human resource development, Mr Al-Falih said.

He also spoke about Saudi Vision 2030 and its goals.

“We are keen for our friends in the UK to be fully acquainted with the available opportunities and the major developments that the investment environment witnessed in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Falih said. “We want their partnership to continue with us, while we are building a prominent investment stage of our national development process.”

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

