Kuwait concern at maritime security in Arabian Sea

On July 29, two crew members of the tanker MT Mercer Street, managed by a prominent Israeli businessman's company, were killed in what appears to be a drone attack off Oman, the vessel's London-based operator and the US military say. AFP

Kuwait is “deeply concerned” about the security of marine navigation in the Arabian Sea, after a series of attacks on ships in the area.

"The government of Kuwait is ready to work with the international community to retain the safety and security of maritime routes and ensure the unhindered movement of ships in global trade routes,” said a statement shared by Kuna, the Kuwaiti news agency.

The government called for the international community to adhere to relevant conventions and treaties, mainly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2000 UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet said it stood by a UN Security Council statement that called for the maintenance of security in the region’s shipping routes and the safeguarding of the oceans' legitimate use.

The statement reiterated international references and laws related to the protection of the maritime routes, which are lifelines for the global economy and security.

No one has claimed responsibility for the recent drone attack in the Arabian Sea, which occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil exports pass.

But Washington and the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations accused Tehran of carrying out the deadly attack.

US Central Command said it had collected and analysed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack on the HV Mercer Street was by an Iranian drone loaded with a military-grade explosive.

“US experts concluded, based on the evidence, that this UAV was produced in Iran,” it said, using the military acronym for an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Iran denied responsibility for the attack against the vessel, which is linked to prominent Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

The G7 countries said “Iran’s behaviour, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security”.

“We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace,” they said.

The attack happened during protracted negotiations on a revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which the US abandoned in 2018.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

