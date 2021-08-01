Yemeni village in shock after 7 girls from same family drown in pond

The bodies of seven girls who drowned in a pond in Abyan province, southern Yemen, are laid out for burial.

A small village in southern Yemen is in mourning after seven girls from one family drowned in a pond.

A local health official said the tragedy occurred on Thursday evening when the children, aged from 8 to 12, were grazing livestock about five kilometres from their home in Al Mahfed, Abyan province.

“Seven young girls from the Ashagea family in Hasamah village drowned in a natural pond in the mountainous area,” the official told The National.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Saleh Haidara, a resident of the area. “It wasn’t a matter of a victim or two – they were seven cousins from one family. Two of them were sisters.”

Two younger girls saw their sisters drown but were unable to help. They returned to the village for assistance.

The pond in Yemen's Abyan province where seven young girls drowned on July 29, 2021.

“They went grazing and one of the them slid into the pond and her sister jumped to rescue her, but they both didn’t resurface, so the other girls jumped into the pond attempting to rescue the two sisters,” said Mukhtar Saleh Omar, a neighbour of the family.

“The problem was that all the girls weren’t good at swimming,” he said.

“There was nobody there to help except two the little girls, who kept crying and shouting for help,” said the health official, who attended the girls’ funeral on Friday.

The official said an ambulance team sent to retrieve the bodies could not reach the pond because the road through mountainous terrain was too poor.

“It took more than two hours to carry out the bodies on their shoulders,” he said.

Several people have drowned in southern Yemen after torrential rain in Abyan, Shabwa, Al Mahrah and other provinces.

In Shabwa, four women and a child drowned on July 21 after rain in the western district of Bayhan, residents told The National.

Two people drowned in Al Mahrah after being swept away by flash floods following heavy rains in the province.

In May, four people died and more than 84 families were made homeless when torrential rains caused flooding in the historical city of Tarim, in Hadramawt province.

Yemen’s Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority has issued several warnings for people to stay vigilant because heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of the country.

Thor: Ragnarok Dir: Taika Waititi Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson Four stars

Origin

The permutations for UAE going to the 2018 World Cup finals To qualify automatically UAE must beat Iraq. Australia must lose in Japan and at home to Thailand, with their losing margins and the UAE's winning margin over Iraq being enough to overturn a goal difference gap of eight. Saudi Arabia must lose to Japan, with their losing margin and the UAE's winning margin over Iraq being enough to overturn a goal difference gap of eight. To finish third and go into a play-off with the other third-placed AFC side for a chance to reach the inter-confederation play-off match UAE must beat Iraq. Saudi Arabia must lose to Japan, with their losing margin and the UAE's winning margin over Iraq being enough to overturn a goal difference gap of eight.

Find the right policy for you Don’t wait until the week you fly to sign up for insurance – get it when you book your trip. Insurance covers you for cancellation and anything else that can go wrong before you leave. Some insurers, such as World Nomads, allow you to book once you are travelling – but, as Mr Mohammed found out, pre-existing medical conditions are not covered. Check your credit card before booking insurance to see if you have any travel insurance as a benefit – most UAE banks, such as Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, have cards that throw in insurance as part of their package. But read the fine print – they may only cover emergencies while you’re travelling, not cancellation before a trip. Pre-existing medical conditions such as a heart condition, diabetes, epilepsy and even asthma may not be included as standard. Again, check the terms, exclusions and limitations of any insurance carefully. If you want trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage loss or delay covered, you may need a higher-grade plan, says Ambareen Musa of Souqalmal.com. Decide how much coverage you need for emergency medical expenses or personal liability. Premium insurance packages give up to $1 million (Dh3.7m) in each category, Ms Musa adds. Don’t wait for days to call your insurer if you need to make a claim. You may be required to notify them within 72 hours. Gather together all receipts, emails and reports to prove that you paid for something, that you didn’t use it and that you did not get reimbursed. Finally, consider optional extras you may need, says Sarah Pickford of Travel Counsellors, such as a winter sports holiday. Also ensure all individuals can travel independently on that cover, she adds. And remember: “Cheap isn’t necessarily best.”

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Tell Me Who I Am Director: Ed Perkins Stars: Alex and Marcus Lewis Four stars

The biog Age: 19 Profession: medical student at UAE university Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed) Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe

RESULT Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0

Man City: D Silva (12'), Sterling (16'), De Bruyne (54' ), B Silva (64' minutes), Jesus (88')

