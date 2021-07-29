Yemen’s Houthis increase attacks in bid to seize Marib

Yemeni fighters leave after clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara front line near Marib. AP

At least 13 Houthi fighters were killed during fierce clashes with tribes in Yemen’s Marib province on Wednesday, tribal sources told The National.

Fighting broke out as the Iran-backed Houthis launched an offensive to recapture Al Rabah in southern Marib, the source said.

Fighting has raged in Marib – a rugged, gas-rich province in Yemen’s north – since the rebels launched an assault to capture the territory in February.

“The battle erupted at 6am and lasted until around 4pm on Wednesday,” said the source.

The Houthis used Iranian-made weapons in the attack, he said.

“The Houthi militia used all kinds of heavy weapons, including Zelzal-3 missiles, a type of long-range missiles we believe are being manufactured by Iranian experts in the Houthi-held areas in north Yemen, in addition to Katyusha rockets and mortars,” the source said.

“The Houthis are desperately pushing back towards the centre of Al Rabah district in a bid to take back control of the main road that links provinces of Marib and Al Bayda.”

The district of Al Rabah was recaptured in July by Murad tribes with the help of the Saudi-led coalition.

The coalition launched air strikes at Houthi reinforcements heading to the front lines in Al Rabah on Wednesday night.

Smoke rises after a Houthi missile attack near the Kassarah front line. AP

“One Houthi armoured vehicle and three cars carrying supplies were destroyed when the Arab Coalition jets struck them,” said Ahmed Al Muradi, a tribal fighter in the area.

Meanwhile, in western Marib, clashes between Houthi fighters and pro-government forces continued on several fronts for the second week since Eid Al Adha, Marib city residents said.

Tariq Qasim, who lives in the city and took up arms against the Houthis as they began to encircle it, told The National that “fierce confrontations have been raging at the front lines in Al Kassarah, Raghwan and Al Mashgah since the first day of Eid Al Adha”.

“The Houthis launched at least four attacks attempting to make progress towards the city centre, but all their attempts were thwarted by the pro-government forces backed by air strikes from the coalition jets,” Mr Qasim said.

He said the fighting was nearing residential areas, including camps for internally displaced people.

“Rockets and shrapnel repeatedly fell over residential neighbourhoods in the city and over IDP camps in the west and north of the city, killing dozens of civilians,” Mr Qasim said.

Marib city hosts nearly two million refugees who fled the fighting in northern Yemen, including 6,000 African migrants, according to Yemen's IDP executive unit.

The humanitarian crisis in the province of Marib is worsening as the Houthis intensify their attacks around the city, he said.

“The recent escalation in western and northern Marib has caused more than four healthcare centres to suspend services, including two centres in Sirwah district,” he said.

Four IDP camps in the northern city of Sirwah have been evacuated since February, he said.

Since the Houthi offensive to capture Marib began in February, large numbers of internally displaced people in the province have been hit by the devaluation of the local currency, which has caused a sharp rise in the prices of necessities, including food.

“Thousands of families in 115 camps in the province are living on the brink of famine due to the sharp hikes in the price of the food, which coincided with a dramatic decline in the life-saving aid provided by the humanitarian NGOs, including the UN agencies,” said Mohammed Hafeez, a human rights activist in Marib.

The US envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, met Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Saeed on Wednesday to discuss efforts to improve public services.

The two officials condemned the Houthi offensive for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the country.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Company profile Name: Tharb Started: December 2016 Founder: Eisa Alsubousi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Luxury leather goods Initial investment: Dh150,000 from personal savings

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

