Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

Public-sector employees in Saudi Arabia will have a 10-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha.

They will be off from the evening of July 14 until work resumes on July 25, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Sunday.

Eid Al Adha, the festival of sacrifice, will coincide with the Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah this year.

The event signifies the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, the Prophet Ismael, as a test of his faith in God.

Prophet Ismael was miraculously replaced by an animal and remained unharmed.

Muslims first offer the Eid prayer and those who can afford to sacrifice an animal to feed the poor in memory of the Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion.

The meat is split into three equal portions. One is kept for the family, the second is given to relatives in need and the remainder is donated to the poor.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Friday that Eid Al Adha would be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the Moon Sighting Authorities as having said the Day of Arafat would be Monday, July 19, which is the ninth month of Dhu Al Hijja this year.

Last year, owing to the pandemic, only about 1,000 people were allowed to perform Hajj. It is typically undertaken by two million pilgrims each year.

This year, the kingdom has restricted Hajj to 60,000 immunised people already living in the kingdom.

Of the 558,270 applicants for Hajj this year, 41 per cent were female and 59 per cent were male, the Hajj ministry said.

Priority was given to those who were vaccinated and aged between 18 and 65, and who had not performed the pilgrimage in the past five years.

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

