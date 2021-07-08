Hajj authorities issue 52 fines for rule breaches before pilgrimage starts

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat, south-east of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage in July last year. (AFP)

Security officers on Thursday fined 52 people 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) each for breaching Hajj regulations that ban entry to the Grand Mosque and pilgrimage sites without a valid permit.

The Hajj Security Forces Command spokesman, Brigadier General Sami Al Shuwairekh, said they were caught violating Hajj instructions.

Millions usually take part in the pilgrimage, but this year just 60,000 pilgrims who are already in the kingdom are being allowed to participate, in an effort to ensure social distancing and prevent Covid-19 infections. Only those who applied and were granted a permit can visit the Grand Mosque or the holy sites for Hajj this year. It is expected to begin on July 18.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the fine will be doubled if the offence is repeated.

People have attempted to sneak into the Grand Mosque ahead of Hajj to get around the permit system and the costs of taking part in the pilgrimage.

To ensure safety, cleaners will sterilise the floors and yards of the Grand Mosque 10 times a day.

The Ministry held a training course with Saudi Red Crescent Authority, titled "First Aid and Emergency Medical Cases in Hajj’ for all Hajj and Umrah ministry employees

All arrangements are being made to combat the coronavirus, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Pilgrims are organised into groups and will not be allowed to board buses to the Grand Mosque without the team leader.

Pick up and drop off points have been allocated for pilgrims who will be travelling between the holy sites for Hajj rites while the faithful will still camp and stay at approved locations.

The ministry will allocate a specific schedule for each camp for the ritual stoning, one of the undertakings of the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister approved the general emergency plan for this year’s Hajj earlier this week. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs is launching a set of awareness programs and has approved the plan for this year's Hajj.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah authorities review preparations at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah ahead of Hajj season.

Workshops have been taking place to ensure pilgrims' safety for Hajj season. There have been training courses with Saudi Red Crescent to ensure all Hajj and Umrah ministry employees are equipped to work on delivering a successful Hajj season.

On Wednesday, Hajj and Umrah authorities reviewed executive plans to receive pilgrims from within the kingdom at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

