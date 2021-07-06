Oman extends lockdown for Eid Al Adha holiday

Omanis will be locked down over Eid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Oman will extend its coronavirus lockdown by three hours each evening for two weeks to prevent people gathering in large numbers. The Eid Al Adha holiday will see a complete movement ban.

The Supreme Committee Responsible for Covid-19 issued a statement on Tuesday ordering lockdown to begin at 5pm and run until 4am between July 16 and July 31. The current lockdown, which began on June 2, runs between 8pm and 4am, and prohibits people from leaving their homes. No shops are allowed to open during lockdown hours.

The Supreme Committee also imposed a 24-hour ban on individual and vehicle movements and closure of commercial activities on the first three days of the Eid Al Adha holidays, except for emergencies.

No Eid prayers will be performed and all traditional habta markets will be closed.

Habta markets are traditional shops in town centres starting a week before Eid with produce for Eid feasts and gifts.

Oman is battling a protracted second wave of the coronavirus, which has killed 3,339 people in the sultanate. At the peak of the crisis, in April 2021, the country was registering more than 3,000 cases a day, but lockdown measures have reduced the spread of the disease. On Monday, authorities registered 1,570 new cases.

The committee did not give a reason for the extended lockdown but an official close to the ruling said it was to restrict people from celebrating Eid Al Adha, which is expected to start on either July 19 or July 20, depending on the sighting of the Moon.

“This is in anticipation that people will gather in large crowds during the evenings of the Eid Al Adha holidays,” the official told The National.

The Supreme Committee decided to remove Egypt from the list of countries from which arrivals are banned. It also decided to add to the list the following countries: Singapore, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, Libya, Argentina, Colombia and Brunei.

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

