Abu Dhabi's Tamm app will now offer a marketplace to buy and sell used cars, with people also able to access government data about each vehicle.

Used car listings can draw a vehicle's ownership and accident history, as well as information about the make, model and year, directly from government and police data, the Department of Government Enablement said on Friday.

Users will also be able to buy newly released licence plates, it said. The Integrated Transport Centre will release Abu Dhabi plates about six times a year and users can browse available numbers and complete a purchase through the app.

Previously, licence plates could only be bought or sold on the secondary market.

Tamm's new Marketplace service will be available to the public from December. "Our ambition is for Tamm to make more of everyday life in Abu Dhabi simpler," said Mohamed Al Askar, director general of Tamm. "That means looking beyond traditional government services at the moments where we can remove friction and give people time back.”

Tamm, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services AI-powered platform, combines more than 1,200 public and private services. It has about 4.7 million users, having grown by more than 1.5 million in just a year. About 90 per cent of its transactions are finalised within a day, DGE data shows.

Tamm Marketplace follows last month’s launch of Tamm Global, a company set up to export the technology behind the app to governments around the world.

The DGE is also expected to unveil a refreshed Tamm 5.0 app at the Gitex Global technology exhibition in Dubai next month, DGE director general Ruba Al Hassan told The National in October. It will offer "increasingly intelligent" services, she said.

As part of the new marketplace services, a seller of a used car will need to select their vehicle from their Tamm profile. The verified data auto-populates the listing and buyers can see the vehicle details come from government records.

Once a sale is agreed on, the payment and legal ownership transfer takes place on Tamm, while motor insurance is also available on the app.

Every buyer and seller is verified as Tamm profiles are connected to UAE Pass, the DGE said. When the service is launched, the auto-populate data function will only be available for vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi, the DGE said.

Cars registered in other emirates can also be listed, but they do not carry the same government-record history or ownership information. Only mileage and physical condition are declared by sellers.

Tamm Marketplace, which will be available in Arabic and English, will offer additional categories and services in the future, the DGE added.