Mubadala's Solutions+ expects to double Dh1.5bn contribution to Abu Dhabi GDP

Mubadala's business management services unit Solutions+ contributed about Dh1.5 billion ($408.4 million) to Abu Dhabi's economy in 2025 and expects this to double this year, its chief executive has said.

The company has been able to grow by 53 times since it was formed as Mubadala Business Management Services in 2014, Nasir Al Nabhani told The National on the sidelines of the AI Everything summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“We invested in people and technology, and we have grown significantly. We have healthy cash [flow and] healthy net profit, so we have a healthy organisation,” he told The National in an interview.

The privately held company, which does not disclose its financials, has also been able to exceed its goal of becoming a billion-dollar company, which it first revealed in 2023, as it accelerated its acquisitions strategy.

The company grew by about 20 per cent in 2022, an achievement that was “beyond its targets”, Mr Al Nabhani previously said.

Solutions+ is in the midst of a five-year growth plan that was introduced during its rebranding in 2023. During that span, it welcomed seven companies into its fold, with three more to be acquired “very soon”, he said.

“All the acquisitions that we have done in the last three years, based on the [five-year] strategy, will give us also another 100 per cent of growth.”

Solutions+ provides digital business services for sectors including business process outsourcing, finance, procurement, facilities management, and environmental, social and government. Initially, its services were dedicated to companies under Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi.

Solutions+ has more than 40 clients across aerospace, defence and security, health care, energy, ICT, mining, real estate and utilities, and its services have helped them save more than Dh300 million, according to its website. It also manages around 500,000 billion square metres of real estate. It has also developed Weave, a software-as-a-service solution designed to simplify HR and enterprise management.

The company is also increasingly improving the use of AI on its services. Mr Al Nabhani said Solutions+ and its partners are testing new large language models, the underlying algorithm of generative AI. They are expected to introduce a new one by the first quarter of 2027, he added.

At AI Everything, the company signed agreements with Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions to boost AI collaboration and Saal.ai to accelerate the adoption of enterprise data platform solutions.

These are part of a broader strategy to grow Solutions+'s business locally and abroad, Mr Al Nabhani said. The company currently has a presence in countries including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Pakistan, Tunisia and Uganda.

“We are trying to explore what could be or what could add value to us and to our clients,” Mr Al Nabhani said.

Meanwhile, Mubadala, whose $385 billion portfolio spans six continents across asset classes, also continues to build its AI portfolio. Last week, it signed an agreement with the US company Together AI to explore investment opportunities in AI infrastructure in the UAE.