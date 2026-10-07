Louvre Abu Dhabi names Souraya Noujaim as new director ahead of 10th anniversary

Souraya Noujaim has been appointed director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, returning to the museum where she spent five years overseeing its curatorial and collections work.

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi announced the appointment as the museum prepares to mark its 10th anniversary in 2027.

Noujaim takes over from Manuel Rabate, who led Louvre Abu Dhabi since 2016 and oversaw its opening the following year. Rabate's departure from the museum was announced in February.

An art historian and curator specialising in Islamic art history and archaeology, Noujaim most recently served as director of the Department of Islamic Arts at the Louvre Museum in Paris and chief of the French Grand Department of Islamic Art Heritage.

In Paris, she oversaw a collection of 18,000 Islamic artworks.

But her relationship with Louvre Abu Dhabi stretches back to before the museum opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017.

Noujaim helped develop its intellectual and curatorial vision and returned in February 2018 as the museum's first scientific, curatorial and collections management director, a position she held until April 2023.

During that period, she oversaw curatorial, scientific and collections activities, helped develop the museum's collection through acquisitions and was involved in establishing initiatives, including Art Here, the annual exhibition and prize for contemporary artists.

As director, she will oversee Louvre Abu Dhabi's collection, exhibitions, research, conservation, education, public programmes and visitor experience, as well as its broader institutional strategy.

“Louvre Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my professional and personal journey,” Noujaim said in a statement announcing her appointment.

“Having had the privilege of contributing to the museum's development over many years, I am honoured to return to Abu Dhabi and lead this remarkable institution into its next chapter.”

Visitors photograph Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s Berthe Morisot and Her Daughter, Julie Manet at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Visitors photograph Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s Berthe Morisot a…

She said she planned to build on the museum's legacy, deepen its engagement with audiences and continue expanding its collection.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said Noujaim had been part of Louvre Abu Dhabi's development from its earliest stages.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said Noujaim's appointment continues a long-standing relationship.

“As the first universal museum in the Arab world, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a powerful reflection of our belief in culture as a bridge between people, ideas and societies. Since 2017, it has contributed greatly to the emirate’s status as a global cultural capital.

"Dr. Noujaim has been part of the museum’s journey from its earliest stages, helping shape its collection, scholarly foundations and distinctive universal narrative. We are confident that Dr. Noujaim’s international expertise and deep understanding of what makes Louvre Abu Dhabi unique will contribute to the museum’s role as a leading cultural institution in the region and on the global stage.”

Louvre Abu Dhabi approaches 10 years

Since opening in November 2017, the Jean Nouvel-designed Louvre Abu Dhabi has welcomed more than eight million visitors and staged 22 temporary exhibitions. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Since opening in November 2017, the Jean Nouvel-designed Lou…

Noujaim takes over as Louvre Abu Dhabi prepares for a significant milestone.

Since opening in November 2017, the Jean Nouvel-designed museum has welcomed more than eight million visitors and staged 22 temporary exhibitions.

It has also held five editions of Art Here and six exhibitions at its Children's Museum, alongside educational, research, conservation and scholarship programmes.

The makeup of its permanent galleries has also changed considerably.

When Louvre Abu Dhabi opened, about 30 per cent of the works displayed were from its own collection, with about 70 per cent borrowed from French museums and regional lenders.

People tour the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2025 exhibition at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. EPA Show caption: People tour the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2025 exhibition at…

While the overall number of works on display has remained broadly consistent, nearly two-thirds of those now shown across the museum's four chronological sections belong to Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The change reflects the expansion of a permanent collection that spans thousands of years, from prehistoric objects and religious artefacts to paintings and contemporary art.

The museum was established under an intergovernmental agreement between the UAE and France and remains the first universal museum in the Arab world.

Noujaim will now oversee its transition into its second decade, including the continued development of its permanent collection and its role as a centre for research, conservation and cultural exchange.