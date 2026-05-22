IHC carries out Dh110m UAE dirham-backed stablecoin transaction

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company has executed a Dh110 million ($30 million) transaction using the UAE dirham-backed stablecoin DDSC on the ADI Chain blockchain network, bolstering the UAE’s push to lead in regulated digital assets.

The transaction follows the recent approval received from the UAE Central Bank for the launch of DDSC and marks “one of the largest single stablecoin transactions” completed in the region, IHC said in a statement on Thursday.

The move comes three months after the banking regulator granted approval to IHC for DDSC to go live. The DDSC operates on the ADI chain, which is designed to bridge traditional finance systems and blockchain-enabled digital asset ecosystems.

“This transaction demonstrates that the UAE’s digital infrastructure is live, resilient, and ready to support real institutional financial activity” Syed Basar Shueb, chief executive of IHC, said in a statement.

“Executing [Dh]110 million DDSC on ADI Chain is a clear signal that we are entering the next phase, where institutional-grade digital assets are not only viable, but operational at scale.”

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The ADI blockchain has been developed in the UAE by the ADI Foundation, which provides a compliant distribution network for blockchain payments. It has strategic partnerships with governments in more than 20 countries.

DDSC was launched in February following the strategic collaboration between IHC, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Sirius International Holding, and supported by ADI Foundation’s blockchain infrastructure. The initiative was established to support secure, compliant, and efficient digital transactions for institutions, businesses, and individuals, while enabling seamless value transfer and settlement across global markets.

Abu Dhabi-listed IHC, whose board is led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, almost doubled its net income in the first quarter, its best result in more than seven years, and is stepping up global investments despite the Iran war-driven uncertainty.

The company plans to invest up to $8 billion in the next six months in sectors including mining, energy and financial services.

The latest transaction ties into wider developments in the UAE’s digital-asset strategy. The country has been preparing regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and digital currencies, signalling that utility, clarity of regulation, and institutional adoption are critical for their success. And it continues to lean into new technology, whether crypto, AI or robotics,

The execution of IHC’s transaction provides “tangible validation” of the infrastructure underpinning DDSC and ADI Chain, moving the initiative beyond development into live deployment, IHC said on Thursday.