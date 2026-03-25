California jury finds Meta and YouTube liable in social media addiction trial

A California jury on Wednesday found Meta and YouTube liable for knowingly using interfaces and features that made the platforms addictive to children and teenagers.

It is a legal decision that could reshape how social media platforms operate and how apps are designed.

For Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, it is the second major legal loss in two days.

Less than 24 hours beforehand, a judge in New Mexico found the company liable for knowingly having insufficient child protections on the platform, for which Meta now faces a $375 million civil penalty.

The Los Angeles case, however revolved around addiction, and was brought against Meta and YouTube – owned by Alphabet – by a woman who claimed the platforms caused her severe mental harm because of how they were designed.

The two recent legal defeats are rare for Meta, which has mostly avoided any legal repercussions in recent years amid a rising number of accusations and controversy.

"The era of Big Tech invincibility is over – this ruling is an earthquake that shakes Big Tech’s predatory business model to its core," said Sacha Haworth, executive director of Tech Oversight Project.

"These products were purposefully designed to harm, addict millions of young people, and lead to lifelong mental health consequences," she added.

This is a developing story …