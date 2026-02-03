French police search X offices in Paris over child sexual abuse images and AI chatbot Grok

French police on Tuesday carried out a search of the Paris offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X.

The Paris prosecutor's office said in a post on social media that the search is related to an investigation that began in January, in collaboration with Europol and France's CeberGEND, that is focused on “transnational forms of cyber crime”.

Law enforcement in Paris carried out a search in the offices of Elon Musk's X social platform.

According to the Associated Press, the search is related to allegations concerning the spread of child sexual abuse images and deepfakes on the platform.

The investigation is reportedly also looking into alleged “complicity” in denial of crimes against humanity and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organised group.

Earlier in January, UK regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into X over similar allegations about its AI chatbot Grok.

That investigation came amid a trend of using the platform to recreate images of people in a state of undress without the subjects' consent.

X has not responded to The National's requests for comment.

Since Mr Musk's purchase of X, formerly Twitter, in 2022, his decision to significantly relax content moderation rules has created problems with regulators and law enforcement in several countries.

Last year, a study conducted by researchers at the Berkeley, Los Angeles and Southern California campuses of the University of California concluded that hate speech and spam bots have become a significant area of concern on X since Mr Musk's takeover.